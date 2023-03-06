BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $137-139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.06 million. BlackLine also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.89-0.94 EPS.

BlackLine Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $70.51 on Monday. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38.

BL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BlackLine from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $30,602.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,591,944.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $30,602.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,944.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $104,166.61. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,275 shares of company stock worth $4,317,716. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 43.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BlackLine by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

