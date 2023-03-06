BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89-0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $586-596 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.07 million. BlackLine also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.15-0.17 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $70.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.25 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares in the company, valued at $21,574,958.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,716 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 85.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 119.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

