BitDAO (BIT) Trading 7.3% Lower This Week

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $7.55 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One BitDAO token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.57 or 0.00422163 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,392.27 or 0.28535471 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BitDAO was first traded on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

