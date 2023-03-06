Bitcoin Private One Day Volume Hits $23.57 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $23.57 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00168059 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00069529 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00046902 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001129 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

