Bitcoin Diamond Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $36.19 million and $216,675.23 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00207235 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00096170 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00056944 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00053345 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004411 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000348 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 70.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

