Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Short Interest Update

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,860,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the January 31st total of 9,532,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$14.75 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $9.96.
Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend
About Birchcliff Energy
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.
