Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Short Interest Update

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,860,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the January 31st total of 9,532,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$14.75 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

About Birchcliff Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.0147 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.28%.

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.