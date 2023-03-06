BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSGM shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BioSig Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial decreased their price objective on BioSig Technologies to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

BioSig Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSGM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. BioSig Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

Institutional Trading of BioSig Technologies

About BioSig Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mayo Clinic bought a new position in BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 394.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 68,509 shares during the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

