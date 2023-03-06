BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSGM shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BioSig Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial decreased their price objective on BioSig Technologies to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
BioSig Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSGM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. BioSig Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.
Institutional Trading of BioSig Technologies
About BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.
See Also
