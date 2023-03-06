BinaryX (BNX) Trading 21.4% Lower This Week

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One BinaryX token can currently be bought for $100.19 or 0.00447357 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $293.54 million and approximately $132,882.80 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BinaryX Token Profile

BinaryX’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,929,834 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.

BinaryX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform that has a game called CyberDragon. Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items, with the ultimate goal being to defeat the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by players become assets of the dragon’s treasure house, and defeating the dragon gives players rewards from the treasure house. Holding BinaryX’s governance tokens, BNX, gives holders voting rights on major game decisions and access to regular gold airdrops. Some game operations require consuming BNX tokens, which can be obtained through buying them on Dex, participating in specific game dungeons, or other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

