Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0374

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $150.16 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.42 or 0.06991530 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00073438 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00028471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00054030 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009139 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00024144 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

