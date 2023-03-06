Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €44.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BFSA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) target price on shares of Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on shares of Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of Befesa stock opened at €44.84 ($47.70) on Thursday. Befesa has a twelve month low of €29.04 ($30.89) and a twelve month high of €73.60 ($78.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

