Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Palestra Capital Management LLC

Palestra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,410,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,480 shares during the quarter. Bath & Body Works makes up approximately 3.7% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $78,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.52.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.4 %

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

BBWI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 777,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,931. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $58.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading

