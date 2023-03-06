Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) is Parsifal Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Parsifal Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,519 shares during the period. Bath & Body Works accounts for about 3.3% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned 0.78% of Bath & Body Works worth $58,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 23.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 193.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,433,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 15.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.52.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.88. 706,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,768. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $58.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

