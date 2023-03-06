Basic Attention Token (BAT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25.84 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $386.15 million and $25.84 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,353,045 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token created by Brendan Eich, co-founder of Mozilla and creator of JavaScript. It is designed to revolutionize the digital advertising industry by providing an open-source web browser called Brave, a platform that enables advertisers to pay for user attention in a cost-effective way, and a token system that rewards users for their attention and incentivizes content creators for their contributions. Brave also allows users to have more control over their online privacy and data.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

