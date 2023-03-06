BarnBridge (BOND) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.54 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. In the last week, BarnBridge has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $37.54 million and approximately $27.64 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BarnBridge token can currently be bought for approximately $4.76 or 0.00021182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BarnBridge launched on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,891,695 tokens. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge, founded in 2019 and launched in September 2020, is a protocol for tokenizing risks, functioning as in decentralized finance (DeFi) sort of as a lego block for creating tradeable tokens that expose a consumer to market volatility. As of March 2021, the platform is still in an early stage of launch.BarnBridge is a project that expands the functionality of DeFi to make it more flexible and efficient. By tokenizing market fluctuations and exposure to risks, it can reduce volatility for conservative investors or increase it for daytraders. BarnBridge enables traditional risk management tools and fixed income instruments on the DeFi market. The main focus is dividing cryptocurrency risks into tranches so market participants, depending on their risk profile, can invest in different products or assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarnBridge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BarnBridge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BarnBridge using one of the exchanges listed above.

