Bao Finance (BAO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $41.59

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 126.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 115.4% against the US dollar. One Bao Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $41.59 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

