Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.04

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 50220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
