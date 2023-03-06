Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.04

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 50220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 21.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Banco Santander by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

