Baby Doge Coin Tops One Day Volume of $12.31 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $382.67 million and $12.31 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $291.12 or 0.01299981 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005814 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00012874 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00032508 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.64 or 0.01664005 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 14.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $29,451,234.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.