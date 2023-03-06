B. Riley Lowers Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target to $19.00

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2023

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s previous close.

XHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

XHR opened at $14.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.