B. Riley Lowers Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target to $19.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s previous close.

XHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

XHR opened at $14.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

