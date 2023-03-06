Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $4.16

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $5.17. Azul shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 10,474,481 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Azul Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58.
Azul Company Profile
Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.
