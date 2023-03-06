Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $4.16

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $5.17. Azul shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 10,474,481 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Azul Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Azul by 83.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Azul during the first quarter worth $3,449,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Azul by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Azul by 74.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Azul by 52.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.