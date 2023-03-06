Axie Infinity Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.00 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $8.82 or 0.00039144 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $52.02 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00031944 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021898 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00219988 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,525.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,803,564 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 113,803,564.02603866 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.58343441 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 293 active market(s) with $47,017,310.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.