Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Director Andres Alberto Lopez Sells 5,800 Shares

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY traded down $2.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $204.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.54.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.10.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 494.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.