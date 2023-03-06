Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ADP. Barclays decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP opened at $224.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.40%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after acquiring an additional 472,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,098,391,000 after acquiring an additional 309,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,923,000 after acquiring an additional 123,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

