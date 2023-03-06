Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,497 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up approximately 3.1% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.08% of Autodesk worth $31,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,444. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,160 shares of company stock valued at $426,172. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

