authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Down 11.8% in February

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in authID in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in authID by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 204,876 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of authID by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 43,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of authID by 353.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in authID in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 10.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AUID traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 37,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,071. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. authID has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $5.90.

authID, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

