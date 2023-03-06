Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) PT Raised to C$3.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

TSE ATH opened at C$3.19 on Thursday. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of C$1.85 and a 12 month high of C$3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.52.

Insider Activity at Athabasca Oil

In related news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 56,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.28, for a total transaction of C$129,732.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 640,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,461,024. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

