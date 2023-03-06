AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Up 8.0% in February

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 26.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,087,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2,572.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.52. 2,456,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,404,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $72.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.04.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.81) to £130 ($156.87) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.88) to £119 ($143.60) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.84) to £135 ($162.91) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

