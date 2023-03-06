Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Down to $37.02

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.02, but opened at $35.72. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $36.31, with a volume of 1,812 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $796.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 321.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,363,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The firm primarily manage assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

Featured Stories

