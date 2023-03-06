Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Up 23.1% in February

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ashford Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AINC traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $13.59. 5,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,543. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. Ashford has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.00.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.58 million. Analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ashford in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

