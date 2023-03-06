Arweave Price Tops $8.72 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $8.72 or 0.00038977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $291.04 million and approximately $28.26 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,359.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.08 or 0.00550442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00169220 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000726 BTC.

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

