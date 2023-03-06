Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Trading Down 6.4% Following Insider Selling

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $12.74 and last traded at $12.78. 59,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 132,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

Specifically, CEO James P. Mackin sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $133,965.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Artivion news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $133,965.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 22,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $292,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,241 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Artivion during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Artivion during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Artivion during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Artivion by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artivion

Artivion, Inc focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments.

