Ark Trading Down 12% This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001541 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $59.29 million and $1.12 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000301 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006779 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004686 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,453,956 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

