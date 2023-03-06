Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.48. 545,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,070,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARHS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Arhaus Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

About Arhaus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arhaus by 65.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

