Ardor Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0935 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $93.37 million and $2.16 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00071958 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00053599 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009026 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023889 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

