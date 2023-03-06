Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Short Interest Update

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the January 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $28,074.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,788 shares of company stock worth $1,174,588 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Arch Resources Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ARCH stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.54. 91,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $183.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.06.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28. The company had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 114.13% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 38.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.