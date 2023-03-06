Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Short Interest Update

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the January 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th.
In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $28,074.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,788 shares of company stock worth $1,174,588 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ARCH stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.54. 91,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $183.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.06.
Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28. The company had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 114.13% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 38.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 1.56%.
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
