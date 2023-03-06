Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

AQST stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Separately, Wedbush cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

