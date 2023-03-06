Apollo Currency Price Down 2.8% This Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and $486,948.49 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00071636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00053451 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008993 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023838 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform."

