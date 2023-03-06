API3 One Day Volume Reaches $5.06 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One API3 token can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00006384 BTC on exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $88.85 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

API3 Profile

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 71,748,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for API3 is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

