APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,959 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in APA were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

APA Trading Up 2.2 %

APA stock opened at $41.15 on Monday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.52.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.