Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Down to $27.30

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.30, but opened at $26.39. Antero Resources shares last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 1,004,824 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Antero Resources Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,219,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 178,679 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 86,790 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

