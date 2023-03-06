Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Short Interest Up 7.8% in February

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,530,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 18,120,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 165.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 20.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AR. Raymond James lowered Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

NYSE:AR traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.30. 5,516,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,428,438. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

