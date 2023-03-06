Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock Position Trimmed by Price Jennifer C.

Price Jennifer C. cut its position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,233 shares during the period. Anterix makes up 2.9% of Price Jennifer C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Price Jennifer C. owned approximately 2.11% of Anterix worth $14,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Anterix during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 57.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Anterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATEX stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.13. 12,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,144. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $60.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $568.55 million, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anterix from $63.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

