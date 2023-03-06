Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Price Hits $1,703.90 on Major Exchanges (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $49.98 million and $101,185.80 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,703.90 or 0.07589573 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

