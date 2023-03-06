Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Short Interest Up 16.6% in February

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,700 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the January 31st total of 578,600 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOMR. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AOMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.
Angel Oak Mortgage Stock Down 1.2 %
About Angel Oak Mortgage
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
