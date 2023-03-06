Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.92

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Andritz from €61.00 ($64.89) to €63.00 ($67.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

