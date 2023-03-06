Analyzing Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Sun Education Group and Udemy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A Udemy -24.46% -41.24% -20.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Golden Sun Education Group and Udemy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Udemy $629.10 million 2.28 -$153.88 million ($1.08) -9.15

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Golden Sun Education Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Udemy.

0.1% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Udemy shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Udemy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Golden Sun Education Group and Udemy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Sun Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Udemy 0 3 6 0 2.67

Udemy has a consensus target price of $16.80, indicating a potential upside of 70.04%. Given Udemy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Udemy is more favorable than Golden Sun Education Group.

Summary

Udemy beats Golden Sun Education Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Sun Education Group

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

