Analysts Set LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Target Price at GBX 229.17

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 229.17 ($2.77).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMP. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.72) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.47) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised LondonMetric Property to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 185 ($2.23) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

Shares of LMP opened at GBX 185.80 ($2.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 187.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 188.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.01. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 157.76 ($1.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 280.40 ($3.38). The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.62, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.79.

LondonMetric Property Announces Dividend

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is 3,461.54%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

