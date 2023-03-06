Analysts Set Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) PT at C$75.17

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$75.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCBO. CIBC raised their price objective on Docebo from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:DCBO opened at C$49.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.87. Docebo has a 12-month low of C$31.66 and a 12-month high of C$66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.