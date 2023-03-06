Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Boardwalk REIT (TSE: BEI.UN):

2/27/2023 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$64.00.

2/27/2023 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$66.50.

1/30/2023 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$63.00 to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BEI.UN traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$59.99. The company had a trading volume of 106,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.41, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.66. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$41.12 and a 52 week high of C$61.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

