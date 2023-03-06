Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.5% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $235.14. 174,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $125.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.63 and its 200 day moving average is $255.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

