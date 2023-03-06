American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,376,000 after buying an additional 473,756 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,455,000 after purchasing an additional 173,366 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,879,000 after purchasing an additional 89,254 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,577,000 after buying an additional 694,978 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,068,000 after buying an additional 1,146,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

American International Group Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.24. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

